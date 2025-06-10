UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 556 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 321,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AVDE opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

