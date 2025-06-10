UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6%

DHI opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.