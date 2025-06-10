UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

