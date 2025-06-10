UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $223.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

