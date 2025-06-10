UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after buying an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after buying an additional 420,838 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2%

Autodesk stock opened at $297.21 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.86 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.57.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

