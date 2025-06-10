UMB Bank n.a. Sells 103 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $324.14 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,796 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

