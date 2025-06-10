UMB Bank n.a. Sells 114 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

