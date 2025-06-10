UMB Bank n.a. Sells 154 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $577,012,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

