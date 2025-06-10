UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,681 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

