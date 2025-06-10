UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,848 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

D opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

