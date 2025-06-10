UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,101 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

