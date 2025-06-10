UMB Bank n.a. Sells 8,261 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,154,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 954.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 123,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.