Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.