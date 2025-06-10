Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

