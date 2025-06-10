Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

