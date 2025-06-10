Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

