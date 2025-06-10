VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

