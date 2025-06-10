Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,785,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Vistra by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $12,577,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vistra by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $43,169,740. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Vistra Stock Down 2.3%

Vistra stock opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

