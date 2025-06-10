Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 50,228.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,111,000 after purchasing an additional 661,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3,349.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,928,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $104,645,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $348.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.81. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.