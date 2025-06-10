Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,855 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. Raymond James cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

