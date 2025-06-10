Webster Bank N. A. Has $22.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

