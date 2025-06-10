Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 174 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,076. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

