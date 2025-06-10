Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 177 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 353,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

