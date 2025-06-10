Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 179 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AON were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

Shares of AON stock opened at $353.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.42 and a 200-day moving average of $373.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $283.27 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

