Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 383 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $140,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.8%

MPWR stock opened at $706.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.41 and its 200-day moving average is $616.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.