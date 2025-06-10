Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 590 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hess were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 0.3%

HES stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

