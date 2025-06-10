Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.