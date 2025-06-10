Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

OTIS stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

