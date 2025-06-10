Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

NYSE YUM opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

