Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AZN opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

