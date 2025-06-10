Wedmont Private Capital Buys 114 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.8%

ANSYS stock opened at $342.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

