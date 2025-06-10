Wedmont Private Capital Buys 214 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.4% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.00 and a 200 day moving average of $202.85. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.