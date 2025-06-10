Wedmont Private Capital Buys 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.