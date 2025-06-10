Wedmont Private Capital Buys 60 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 5.8%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $228.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

