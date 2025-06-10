Wedmont Private Capital Buys 703 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,806 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,088,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,513,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0%

SNOW stock opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $214.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $85,174.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,008.15. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,052 shares of company stock worth $169,679,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

