Wedmont Private Capital Buys 95 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $145,733,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

