Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 99,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

