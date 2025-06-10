Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

