Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

