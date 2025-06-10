Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

