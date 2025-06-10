Wedmont Private Capital Has $547,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,840. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,976 shares of company stock valued at $74,746,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

