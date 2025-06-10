Wedmont Private Capital Has $608,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

