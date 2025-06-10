Wedmont Private Capital Has $678,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other news, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,348.88. This represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.