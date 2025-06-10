Wedmont Private Capital Has $796,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $672,979.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,190.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

