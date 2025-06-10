Wedmont Private Capital Has $813,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.
Insider Activity
In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6%
Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
