Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at $155,236,450. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total transaction of $137,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,079.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,659. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $288.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

