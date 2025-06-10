Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

