Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

