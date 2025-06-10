Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 376 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Shell were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

