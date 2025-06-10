Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 5,169 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 596.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $823,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

